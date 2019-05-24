Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry and More Remember Owen Hart

– Today is the 20th anniversary of Owen Hart’s passing, and several WWE alumni and stars have taken to Twitter to remember the WWE legend. You can see posts from Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ken Shamrock and more below.

Hart died in an accident at Over the Edge on May 23rd, 1999 after his harness line malfunctioned as he descended to the ring as the Blue Blazer for a match with The Godfather.

We lost Owen Hart 20 years ago today. Long live the two-time slammy winning King of Harts. pic.twitter.com/LjZUsk16k5 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 23, 2019

20 years ago today the world lost Owen Hart. We miss you, Owen. R.I.P. https://t.co/waAaqAvr0f — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) May 23, 2019

My brother Owen being him! pic.twitter.com/ZGxYNKVQN8 — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) May 23, 2019

Not just today, I try to remember Owen Hart every day. Owen was a friend to so many, quick to lend a hand, provide encouragement or even just a simple smile. Owen has left a lasting impact on us all, far beyond the wresting landscape and I'm proud to see that legacy continue. — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) May 23, 2019

Remembering the great Owen Hart today 👑 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V5yRQDw1gB — Sky Sports WWE (@SkySportsWWE) May 23, 2019

20 years ago today, the world lost one of the most natural in ring performers of all time and by all accounts, an amazing soul. RIP to the GREAT Owen Hart. pic.twitter.com/Zb0pJNkjrj — RosenbergTelevision (@Rosenbergradio) May 23, 2019

Owen Hart, today and every day. pic.twitter.com/Sa18m8KrbJ — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) May 23, 2019