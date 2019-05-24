wrestling / News

Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry and More Remember Owen Hart

May 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Owen Hart

– Today is the 20th anniversary of Owen Hart’s passing, and several WWE alumni and stars have taken to Twitter to remember the WWE legend. You can see posts from Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ken Shamrock and more below.

Hart died in an accident at Over the Edge on May 23rd, 1999 after his harness line malfunctioned as he descended to the ring as the Blue Blazer for a match with The Godfather.

