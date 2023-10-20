Mick Foley Uses A ‘Knockoff’ Mankind Mask For Cameo Videos

Mick Foley has revealed that his Cameo videos don’t use the original Mankind mask and instead use a well-made knockoff. Foley dropped the tidbit on the latest episode of Hot Ones, noting that he has a mask that a fan from Thailand made instead of the original.

“For my Cameo videos, I wear a knockoff that was made in Thailand, and for the life of me, I can’t really tell the difference,” the WWE Hall of Famer said (per Fightful). “When I contacted the young man from Thailand, he thought I was trying to get him in trouble, but I want you to make me a mask man [laughs]. The young man did a nice job.”