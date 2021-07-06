Mick Foley Thinks Kofi Kingston Deserved a Better Run as WWE Champion

Kofi Kingston is challenging for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank, and Mick Foley believes his first run should have been a better and/or longer one. Foley posted to Twitter to state, simply and succinctly:

“I always thought @TrueKofi deserved a better/longer run.”

Kingston of course won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 and held the title for 180 before he lost in quick order to Brock Lesnar on the 20th anniversary of Smackdown, which was the show’s return to FOX.