wrestling / News
Mick Foley Thinks Kofi Kingston Deserved a Better Run as WWE Champion
July 6, 2021 | Posted by
Kofi Kingston is challenging for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank, and Mick Foley believes his first run should have been a better and/or longer one. Foley posted to Twitter to state, simply and succinctly:
“I always thought @TrueKofi deserved a better/longer run.”
I always thought @TrueKofi deserved a better/longer run.
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 6, 2021
Kingston of course won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 and held the title for 180 before he lost in quick order to Brock Lesnar on the 20th anniversary of Smackdown, which was the show’s return to FOX.
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Planning ‘Loaded Shows’ Every Week, Note on Planned Matchup
- Backstage Note on Attendance for This Week’s AEW Dynamite in Miami
- The Patriot Said That Bret Hart Had No Problem Losing To Him In WWF
- Kurt Angle Recalls Cowboy Hat Skits With Steve Austin In WWE, Vince McMahon Threatening To Fine Them For Laughing So Much