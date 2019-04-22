wrestling / News
Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Matt Hardy & More React to Goldust’s WWE Departure
– The wrestling world took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the news that Dustin Rhodes, aka Goldust, was leaving WWE. You can see posts below from current and former WWE stars including Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Matt Hardy, Beth Phoenix, Lance Storm and more commenting on the news.
Rhodes announced on Sunday that he had asked for and received his release, thanking WWE and the fans for his time with the company. His latest run with WWE began in 2013 and saw him return to his role as the face-painted Goldust. It included a team-up with his brother Cody Rhodes and eventual feud, as well as a partnership with R-Truth. Rhodes is now set to face Cody at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 25th.
#ThankYouGoldust
Somehow @dustinrhodes made weird and wild moments like these seem perfectly logical. pic.twitter.com/82Hhgnpwt8
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 21, 2019
It wasn’t so much the paint, but the man beneath the paint. Goldust was an Amazing character. So entertaining. BUT…. Dustin was one of the best and most polished in ring performers that I’ve ever seen. Farewell my friend. #ThankYouGoldust https://t.co/imiHdQrDCi
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 21, 2019
You’re top shelf, Dustin. Looks like you DID visit the Lake of Fire (Reincarnation). Great luck in the future, my friend.
— Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 21, 2019
:..) #ThankYouGoldust
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) April 21, 2019
#ThankYouGoldust pic.twitter.com/REEk3ulBhh
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 21, 2019
#ThankYouGoldust 💛 nothing but love and respect, my friend. One of the best people I know in and out of the ring. Thank you for all you’ve done and always supporting me @dustinrhodes https://t.co/dRnqRj4tFp
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) April 21, 2019
Dear @dustinrhodes,
Thank you for allowing me to part of your career. Without you I might have sank. Without you I have no Wrestlemania moment (in my hometown). Without you I'm less knowledgeable. I appreciate you. I love you. I owe you. Thank you!#ThankYouGoldust pic.twitter.com/DaARRww24s
— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) April 21, 2019
#ThankYouGoldust for being a decade spanning, multi dimensional, legendary character. Thank you @dustinrhodes for taking any idea, making it 1000x better and making “work” not seem like work at all. Looking forward to the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/SP43Z1RDVb
— Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) April 21, 2019
Thank you, my mentor, my friend, Goldust. See you again.#ThankYouGoldust#Oldust🤘😁#respect#appreciate https://t.co/03YfN0G10t
— YOSHITATSU (@YoshiTatsuIsm) April 22, 2019
