Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Matt Hardy & More React to Goldust’s WWE Departure

April 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldust Dustin Rhodes

– The wrestling world took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the news that Dustin Rhodes, aka Goldust, was leaving WWE. You can see posts below from current and former WWE stars including Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Matt Hardy, Beth Phoenix, Lance Storm and more commenting on the news.

Rhodes announced on Sunday that he had asked for and received his release, thanking WWE and the fans for his time with the company. His latest run with WWE began in 2013 and saw him return to his role as the face-painted Goldust. It included a team-up with his brother Cody Rhodes and eventual feud, as well as a partnership with R-Truth. Rhodes is now set to face Cody at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 25th.

