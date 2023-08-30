Mick Foley On How Big of a Legend Terry Funk Was In Japan

In the latest episode of Foley is Pod (via Wrestling Inc), Mick Foley spoke about Terry Funk’s time in Japan and how much of a legend he was in that country. Funk, perhaps most infamously, wrestled Foley in a deathmatch that put Foley on the map.

Foley said: “There were matches like the one we had January 10, 1995 and you look back and think, ‘Wow, what was I doing in front of that small crowd?’ I know we were trying to create a moment that would put the promotion on the map because we saw the media contingent out there. That’s a really powerful force in Japanese wrestling, but I still look at it and go, ‘Man, I think I was crazy.’ But Terry was 20 years older than me. If anything, he was the guy that needed toning down, not me. Everything I did, the stuff I’m known for doing, he was doing as well and doing it 20 years my senior. Yeah, well ‘legend’ gets thrown around a lot, as does the word ‘iconic,’ but he was legendary and he was iconic in the culture. So after that huge farewell when he came back, he was never quite the same, but he was still idolized to the point where when we did the finals of the King of the Deathmatch tournament, he left by ambulance and there were hundreds of people surrounding the ambulance all saying his name.“