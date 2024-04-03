Mick Foley Likes Seeing Different Side of the Rock on Recent TV

The Rock has become a more violent, aggressive version of himself on TV, calling himself the ‘Final Boss’. In a video posted to Youtube (via Fightful), Mick Foley gave his thoughts on the Rock’s recent WWE TV segments and why he’s a fan of them.

He said: “I liked it, yeah. I like that beat-down. I like that other side of The Rock. It would have been really easy for him to just lean back into what was comfortable because that’s like an easy chair for The Rock because he knows that character so well. So to put a twist on it, come out with a harder edge…little blood in the right place never hurt anybody. I think it was really good, and only is gonna pique interest. It certainly piqued mine.”