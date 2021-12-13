Mick Foley Likes A Lot of What What He Sees In NXT 2.0, Talks Johnny Gargano’s Free Agency

Mick Foley has weighed in on the recent changes in WWE NXT, Johnny Gargano becoming a free agent and more. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Wrestling Inc and you can see some highlights below:

On the changes in NXT: “I do like a lot of what I see. WWE, as a company, made a decision that they were going to use NXT as a way to get the talent ready for SmackDown and Raw. A little bit of a different direction, which not everybody is happy with. I like it, my son is one of the writers, he’s enjoying the new direction. I don’t know enough about the ratings to tell you whether it’s working or not. Somebody, meaning somebody being Mr. McMahon, reached a conclusion that the NXT that was, was not properly, I shouldn’t say that. He didn’t think it was preparing the wrestlers as well as it could.”

On Johnny Gargano opting for free agency: “I was kind of vocal in the past few months about the releases that were made and how some talent was being treated. And how, if I was a young talent I’d really have to think twice before trusting the creative team to do the right thing for me. If you’re Johnny and you see the history of guys his size, there are some exceptions. People have done remarkably well, Daniel Bryan, Bryan Danielson being the best example. But I think they owe it to themselves to see what’s out there. I love WWE, I do, I’m a WWE guy. But if I had to pick, my loyalty would be to the men and women who do the work in the ring.”