Mick Foley Looks Back on His WWE Hall of Fame Induction

– While speaking to Vickie Guerrero for the Excuse Me! podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed his Hall of Fame acceptance speech in 2013. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mick Foley on his Hall of Fame induction: “I wasn’t doing much with the company. But I was like, my children are all big fans and I thought as long as I’m Mick Foley and as long as that continues to mean something, I’m gonna bring them to shows when they want, you know? And then I’m just hanging out at house shows and talking with the guys. And so I went to the Madison Square Garden show the day after Christmas. You know, they always have a house show after Christmas. This is 2012. And [Triple H] asked if he could talk to me. And I honestly thought they were gonna release me from – I was an ambassador at the time. I had a two-year run as an ambassador. I walked into that office fully expecting to be relieved of that duty. Instead, he said, ‘We’d like to know how you’d feel about being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.’ [I] said, ‘I’d feel pretty good about that.'”

On why the moment was special to him: “You know it was really special to me because it was at Madison Square Garden and I know we can’t choose where we want to be inducted but I was lucky enough to have that honor bestowed upon me. But if I could’ve chosen, it obviously would’ve been the Garden for me.”

Foley on the one thing he wished he said in his speech: “One of the things I wish I had said is that although I’m just being inducted into the Hall Of Fame this year, the younger generation of wrestlers had made me feel like I was in the Hall Of Fame anyway with the way they treated me, and the way the fans did too.”