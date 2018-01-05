wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Looks Back on His WWF Title Win From 19-Years Ago, Sami Zayn Calls AJ Styles ‘A Very Athletic Baby’
January 5, 2018 | Posted by
– Mick Foley posted the following on Facebook, reflecting on his WWF title win from 19-years ago on Raw…
– Sami Zayn posted the following on Twitter, sending a message to AJ Styles…
AJ: *loses to Kevin Owens cleanly*
AJ: *loses to Sami Zayn, clean as a whistle*
Also AJ: "I should take them both on at the same time!"
Haha great idea, champ!
SZ & KO vs. AJ for the #WWEChampionship at #RoyalRumble
This will be like taking candy from a very athletic baby.
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 4, 2018