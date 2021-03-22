Mick Foley Makes His Case For Lex Luger In WWE Hall of Fame

As he promised he would, Mick Foley has written a piece for Web is Jericho in which he makes the case for Lex Luger getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Here are highlights:

On why Lex Luger should be in the Hall of Fame: “In the simplest terms, Lex Luger was far too big of a star not to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. He was one of the very biggest stars of his era, and during his heyday – 1987-1999 – he headlined more pay-per-view shows, sold more tickets, and appeared on more magazine covers than all but a select few superstars of his era. While magazine covers might seem to be a random way of judging star-power to today’s fans, back in Luger’s era, appearing on the cover of Pro Wrestling Illustrated was a very prestigious measuring stick of stardom. Lex appeared on the PWI cover 19 times during the course of his career, putting him up there with the elite cover boys of PWI’s ’80s-’90s peak of influence – along with Hogan, Flair, Sting, The Road Warriors, Savage, Warrior, and Kerry Von Erich – all of whom have been inducted into WWE’s HOF. In terms of headlining PPV’s, Luger’s 19 again puts him up there in elite company, with every other comparable PPV headliner of his era. With the exception of Vader, whose absence from the Hall is also baffling, Lex is the only true perennial superstar of his era not to be honored with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.”

On himself being in the Hall of Fame and not Luger: “For comparison’s sake, I consider myself a pretty solid choice for the WWE Hall of Fame. I certainly don’t remember any type of outcry coming from people who did not think I deserved induction. My career covered the same general era as Luger’s – give or take a few years. I headlined 10 PPV main events in my career – about half as many as Lex. I appeared on the cover of PWI twice. And I was a pretty darn important guy in the business. But so was Lex – and unlike me, he had the pressure of carrying his promotion for months on end.”

On Luger’s in-ring ability: “It’s easy to knock Luger as being just a great physique guy. That was the major knock on him early in his career. Certainly, he had one of the finest physiques ever to grace the ring. His look certainly opened doors and provided opportunities that others of his era were never afforded. His rapid ascent meant that he did not have the luxury of making rookie mistakes in obscurity – and for a few years, maybe his push outweighed his talent. But by the time he became a member of the Four Horseman in 1987 (in my opinion, the lineup of Flair, Arn, Tully, and Lex was every bit as good as any Horseman lineup), he had become a solid worker and a certifiable drawing card. But for me, it was Luger’s feud with Ricky Steamboat in 1989 that solidified him as a true top-tier talent. At that point in my career, I had about four years in the business, and assumed that it was Steamboat – one of the true greats in the business – who was carrying these great matches. However, my fellow Dominic DeNucci trainee, Shane Douglass, who was with WCW at the time, told me that it was actually Lex calling those matches. By this point, Luger’s work was far more fluid – not mechanical as it had been in the first few years of his career – his intensity was much greater, and his promo skills were vastly improved. He had indeed earned his moniker ‘The Total Package.'”

On Luger deserving induction sooner rather than later: “Lex Luger deserves to be the WWE Hall of Fame. The magnitude of his star power necessitates his inclusion, and I will argue the sooner, the better. He’s had some tough times, both emotionally and physically. Decades of heavy lifting, the physical trauma of playing college and professional football, and year after year traveling the world and bumping in the ring took their toll on Luger’s in the most severe of ways. In November 2007, a nerve impingement in his neck left Luger with no feeling in his arms or legs for weeks on end. Thankfully, he regained much of his range of motion, but he no longer looks like the “Total Package” of old. But to see the Luger of today is to see a kind and humble man, devoted to God, full of positivity, and grateful for his fans.”