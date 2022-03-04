wrestling / News

Mick Foley, Maria Kanellis & More React to AEW Buying ROH

March 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley Image Credit: WWE

The big news of the week is AEW announcing the purchase of ROH, and the wrestling world has reacted including Mick Foley, Maria Kanellis and more. As noted last night, Tony Khan opened AEW Dynamite by announcing he had closed a deal to buy Ring of Honor, and the wrestling world took to Twitter to react.

You can see a selection of tweets from Foley, Kanellis, Tommy Dreamer, Ian Riccaboni, Shane Helms, and more below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Maria Kanellis, Mick Foley, ROH, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading