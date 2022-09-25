Mick Foley Recalls Wanting To Have Match With Hulk Hogan In TNA, His Impressions Of Hogan Outside Of The Ring

On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed things he wanted to do in TNA, wanting to have a match with Hulk Hogan, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Mick Foley on things he wanted to do in TNA and wanting to have a match with Hulk Hogan: “I would’ve loved to have done that X-Division thing. I think looking back on it, if I had come in with that ‘I’m Mick Foley, I just purchased the X-Division,’ it could’ve made a difference. I wish I had done that. And I wish I had stuck around long enough to have a match with Hulk Hogan. Two types of people in the world – those that acknowledge being in the ring with Hulk is a big deal and those that pretend it isn’t. But I did two promos in the ring with him, it’s a pretty fricken big deal.

On his impressions of Hogan outside of the ring: “I know Hulk has made some mistakes. I could never dislike Hulk Hogan because I remember Shane Douglas telling me that every single day, Hulk would be backstage with those Make-A-Wish children and they had never been happier in their lives. I was like, I don’t care if he doesn’t have a style, and yeah, I will use the Hulkster to get a laugh. But at the end of the day, I understand he used a racial [slur] and that’s really unfortunate. Even then, I said I think he’s a good man who made a mistake, but I say that what Hulk did with those children in giving them one of the best moments of their lives repeatedly, in the same way John Cena does, that’s who Hulk Hogan is to me. That guy, imperfect like we all are. Made a mistake and had his mistakes on video and audio, which is really unfortunate. But I wish I had stuck around [in TNA] to have a good match with Hulk. It was a really big deal, and when I got to know him more, I really liked him.”

