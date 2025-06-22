Mick Foley Says He May Have His Farewell Tour In 2028

Mick Foley says that he may make 2028 the year of his farewell tour. Foley appeared on D-Von Dudley’s YouTube channel and during their conversation, the notion of Foley getting his teeth fixed came up. Foley suggested that he may make 2028 — the 30-year anniversary of his Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker at King of the Ring — his last tour dates.

“The only reason I don’t fix the teeth now is they are a reminder of that night,” Foley said (per Fightful). “I love being here in your gym and seeing all the mementos around me. I love houses where guys have other stuff, but I don’t really have a wrestling house. What I do have is my smile.”

He continued, “I thought now that I’m 60, maybe I’ll fix it. I might wait until I’m 63. 30 years of Hell. I’m going to go back out on the road again for one final tour in 2028 for the 30 Years of Hell Tour, and the idea is to hang it up completely, fix my teeth, maybe start wearing nice clothes so no one knows who I am, and just disappear into the night.”

Foley’s last match was the 2012 Royal Rumble. He has since had a long-running series of tours for his one-man show.