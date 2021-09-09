wrestling / News
Mick Foley, Mustafa Ali and Others Wish Triple H Well Following Cardiac Event
It was reported yesterday that Triple H had a heart procedure after suffering a “cardiac event”, which was related to a genetic issue. WWE noted that he is expected to make a full recovery. Several people in the wrestling world took to Twitter to wish the Game well.
Mick Foley wrote: “Wishing @TripleH a full and speedy recovery. Get well soon, Trips!”
Mustafa Ali added: “When I was on 205 Live, I had to relocate to Orlando. My wife, who was pregnant at the time, stayed in Chicago. About a month before the due date, I asked Hunter if could visit home for “a week.” Hunter told me “Don’t visit. Move back home. Be a father.” Hunter is a good man.”
You can see similar posts below.
Wishing @TripleH a full and speedy recovery. Get well soon, Trips! https://t.co/3sUvBY4uPz
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 8, 2021
When I was on 205 Live, I had to relocate to Orlando. My wife, who was pregnant at the time, stayed in Chicago. About a month before the due date, I asked Hunter if could visit home for “a week.” Hunter told me “Don’t visit. Move back home. Be a father.” Hunter is a good man. https://t.co/awFLzUJaLa
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 8, 2021
Hey.. @TripleH is the man. Godspeed on the recovery boss man. https://t.co/5sLMRv6d98
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 9, 2021
Stay strong Sir @TripleH 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) September 9, 2021
Speedy recovery and positive vibes to @TripleH. Nobody tougher, nobody more passionate about WWE. https://t.co/9aAjGA8z8w
— Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) September 8, 2021
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 8, 2021
Best Wishes @TripleH! 👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/AyR8OlmjeO
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 8, 2021
Get well soon, boss man. 🙅🏻♀️ https://t.co/9jAQMnJ0Bq
— Tegan Nox 🏴 (@TeganNoxWWE_) September 9, 2021
🙏🏻🙏🏻 sending all the positive vibes your way @TripleH https://t.co/LHBJ8m8Oav
— Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) September 8, 2021
Wanted to send my best @TripleH. He has been nothing but supremely kind towards me over the past couple of years. Hope he makes a very speedy recovery. Get well soon, Paul!
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 9, 2021
Sending @TripleH thoughts and prayers in making a speedy recovery!!! God’s speed! https://t.co/0hfClUNgpr
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) September 8, 2021
Wishing you a speedy recovery!! @TripleH https://t.co/WwGkx6aiew
— Jordan omogbehin (@TheGiantOmos) September 9, 2021
All the best! Safety and speedy recovery to our boss @TripleH https://t.co/tSnc9feRGa
— Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) September 8, 2021
Speedy recovery @TripleH 🙏 https://t.co/BWhyKhDy8g
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) September 8, 2021
Wishing you a speedy recovery!!! @TripleH 🙏❤ https://t.co/nWWMqa7F78
— Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) September 8, 2021
