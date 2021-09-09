Mick Foley, Mustafa Ali and Others Wish Triple H Well Following Cardiac Event

It was reported yesterday that Triple H had a heart procedure after suffering a “cardiac event”, which was related to a genetic issue. WWE noted that he is expected to make a full recovery. Several people in the wrestling world took to Twitter to wish the Game well.

Mick Foley wrote: “Wishing @TripleH a full and speedy recovery. Get well soon, Trips!”

Mustafa Ali added: “When I was on 205 Live, I had to relocate to Orlando. My wife, who was pregnant at the time, stayed in Chicago. About a month before the due date, I asked Hunter if could visit home for “a week.” Hunter told me “Don’t visit. Move back home. Be a father.” Hunter is a good man.”

You can see similar posts below.

Hey.. @TripleH is the man. Godspeed on the recovery boss man. https://t.co/5sLMRv6d98 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 9, 2021

Speedy recovery and positive vibes to @TripleH. Nobody tougher, nobody more passionate about WWE. https://t.co/9aAjGA8z8w — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) September 8, 2021

Get well soon, boss man. 🙅🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/9jAQMnJ0Bq — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) September 9, 2021

🙏🏻🙏🏻 sending all the positive vibes your way @TripleH https://t.co/LHBJ8m8Oav — Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) September 8, 2021

Wanted to send my best @TripleH. He has been nothing but supremely kind towards me over the past couple of years. Hope he makes a very speedy recovery. Get well soon, Paul! — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 9, 2021

Sending @TripleH thoughts and prayers in making a speedy recovery!!! God’s speed! https://t.co/0hfClUNgpr — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) September 8, 2021