Mick Foley, Mustafa Ali and Others Wish Triple H Well Following Cardiac Event

September 9, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It was reported yesterday that Triple H had a heart procedure after suffering a “cardiac event”, which was related to a genetic issue. WWE noted that he is expected to make a full recovery. Several people in the wrestling world took to Twitter to wish the Game well.

Mick Foley wrote: “Wishing @TripleH a full and speedy recovery. Get well soon, Trips!

Mustafa Ali added: “When I was on 205 Live, I had to relocate to Orlando. My wife, who was pregnant at the time, stayed in Chicago. About a month before the due date, I asked Hunter if could visit home for “a week.” Hunter told me “Don’t visit. Move back home. Be a father.” Hunter is a good man.

