Mick Foley, Natalya, Matt Hardy & More Remember Owen Hart On Anniversary Of His Passing

Sunday marked the 22nd anniversary of Owen Hart’s tragic passing and Mick Foley, Natalya, Matt Hardy and more took to social media to remember him. Hart passed away on May 23rd, 1999 at the Over the Edge PPV, and several members of the wrestling world commented. You can see posts by the above stars as well as Marc Mero, Dark Side of the Ring and the Cauliflower Alley Club below:

Thinking of my dear friend Owen Hart, who we lost on this day, twenty two years ago. pic.twitter.com/7ebNLxKyQS — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 23, 2021

Saw Owen Hart trending today as it’s the 22nd anniversary of his tragic passing. Owen was so kind to me as an extra, which was rare then. Huge respect to a great man & performer, who was ahead of his time in both capacities as it relates to this biz. pic.twitter.com/C0Z5BaI0Qi — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 23, 2021

A terrible tragedy occurred on this date May 23, 1999. We not only lost a great wrestler but a great man. Owen Hart died in a terrible fall in Kansas City. Pictured on the WWF Wrestle Vessel with Marlena, Goldust, Jim Ross, top left, Marc Mero, Steve Austin, Owen Hart & Triple H pic.twitter.com/fwHImhads1 — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) May 23, 2021

Owen Hart is forever 🖤 His legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of his family, friends and fans. @dlobrown75 recalls an unforgettable rib that captures his one-of-a-kind humor, and kindness. #RIPOwenHart pic.twitter.com/F1uDYTBOGE — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 23, 2021