wrestling / News

Mick Foley, Natalya, Matt Hardy & More Remember Owen Hart On Anniversary Of His Passing

May 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Owen Hart, WWE, Kevin Dunn

Sunday marked the 22nd anniversary of Owen Hart’s tragic passing and Mick Foley, Natalya, Matt Hardy and more took to social media to remember him. Hart passed away on May 23rd, 1999 at the Over the Edge PPV, and several members of the wrestling world commented. You can see posts by the above stars as well as Marc Mero, Dark Side of the Ring and the Cauliflower Alley Club below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Owen Hart, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading