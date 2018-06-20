Mick Foley, Nia Jax, Bruce Prichard, & More Mourn Vader’s Passing

– Mick Foley, Nia Jax, Bruce Prichard, and more have commented on the passing of Leon “Vader” White…

My heart is heavy with the news of Leon White’s passing. He was an amazing performer who brought out the very best in so many. Best big man ever, the most effective monster heel of his generation. My heartfelt prayers to his loved ones, and my gratitude for having known him. pic.twitter.com/uy3yBfwZOs

— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 20, 2018