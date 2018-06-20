Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Mick Foley, Nia Jax, Bruce Prichard, & More Mourn Vader’s Passing

June 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Big Van Vader Mick Foley

– Mick Foley, Nia Jax, Bruce Prichard, and more have commented on the passing of Leon “Vader” White…

article topics :

Bruce Prichard, Mick Foley, Nia Jax, Vader, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading