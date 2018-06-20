wrestling / News
Mick Foley, Nia Jax, Bruce Prichard, & More Mourn Vader’s Passing
– Mick Foley, Nia Jax, Bruce Prichard, and more have commented on the passing of Leon “Vader” White…
Rest In Peace Vader🙏🏽 https://t.co/oEDRknKVoW
— Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) June 20, 2018
My heart is heavy with the news of Leon White’s passing. He was an amazing performer who brought out the very best in so many. Best big man ever, the most effective monster heel of his generation. My heartfelt prayers to his loved ones, and my gratitude for having known him. pic.twitter.com/uy3yBfwZOs
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 20, 2018
So sad to hear of the passing of Leon White, Vader. Leon was so far ahead of his time. R.I.P. Leon
— Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) June 20, 2018
RIP BIG MAN. 🖖#Vader pic.twitter.com/x55ovH1xAB
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) June 20, 2018
RIP Vader
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 20, 2018