Mick Foley Says He Didn’t Know The Undertaker Had Lost His Confidence in the Ring, Discusses the Struggle of Wrestlers Knowing When to Call It a Career

– Speaking to ComicBook.com, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed the career of The Undertaker and the revelations in The Last Ride docuseries that Undertaker had started losing his confidence. Below are some highlights.

Foley on not knowing Undertaker’s confidence was lost: “I didn’t know that his confidence had been hurting. Yeah, that was a surprise to me, not only that his confidence had been suffering, but that he allowed people to know that his confidence had been suffering. He’s always been the consummate professional, so to know that he was questioning his own abilities, that was a revelation to me.”

Foley on wrestlers struggling with hanging it up: “I think because success is subjective in our business. It’s not like you can gauge it based on a batting average. In baseball, if a guy can’t get around on the fastball, his career is done. Whereas, in sports entertainment, you are often at your peak years after your physical peak ends. In that you understand more about crowd psychology, you connect more with the fans, and you find ways to have better matches even though your prime physical years are over. I think there’s a fine line between self-confidence and delusion. I think some of us, myself included when we get older tiptoe over that line and still believe we have that one last match left in us.”

Foley on wishing he stopped sooner: “I should have stopped sooner. I did stop in 2000, wrestling full time. I was out for a full four years and I had a great two matches. One had [Cactus] Jack teaming with The Rock at WrestleMania [XX], and then another singles match with Randy Orton. I should have called it a career then, but definitely should have called it a career after Edge and I, we had an incredible match at WrestleMania [22]. Followed it up with some great stuff with Nature Boy, Ric Flair. So 2006 probably should have been for me. I went a little longer than I should have, for sure.”