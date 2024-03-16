Mick Foley Doesn’t Know For Sure About Another Match, Will Make Decision Next Year

During an autograph signing for Highspots (via Post Wrestling), Mick Foley said that while he wants to wrestle one last match, he hasn’t made a decision to do it yet. He previously mentioned he wanted to wrestle a death match for his 60th birthday, which happens next year.

He said: “Yeah (I’m looking to do one more match). But I’d have to lose an extraordinary amount of weight and it’s not falling off like I hoped it would. So I’m gonna have to reexamine where I am at a certain point. It’s not about the money. I wanna have a fun match but I am having trouble. I’ve been working out, I feel better, moving better but it’s not showing up as of yet on the scale. So I’m not sure. I’ll have an answer by the beginning of the year… There’s a lot of different options (opponent-wise) to do such a thing.”