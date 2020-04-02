Mick Foley Offering Free Videos To Fans During Coronavirus Pandemic

Mick Foley posted a message to Twitter to alert fans that since he is unable to be with his family right now due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he wants to help others who may be lonely. Foley has self-quarantined due to health concerns and is away from his family for a few weeks.

He said he was inspired by Becky Lynch, Jewel and another friend to send free video messages to any fan that tweets him with the hashtag #FreeFoleyVideo and wants one.

He said: “Hey everyone, it’s Mick Foley and throughout the course of this coronavirus, I’ve been trying to think of a way that I can get involved and help out in some way. It’s frustrating because in the past when a natural disaster would hit, I would tried to get involved and have a fundraiser, do a signing, but in this case we’re being told to stay indoors and I know in my case, it’ll be a couple of weeks before I get to reunite with my family out of concerns for our safety. I’ve got time on my hands, I’m going a little bit crazy and thus far I have not been able to think of a way that I can help out, other than to stay indoors and stay away from people.

Then I received a nice text message from Jewel, the singer, very much appreciated. A video message from a friend just saying, ‘Good morning, Mick,’ and just a few minutes ago, a really nice message from ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch. Those messages made me realize the power of a few kind words and while I cannot save lives or do anything of heroic in nature, what I can do is try to put some smiles on faces, and I’m thinking the best way to do that is by sending out free video messages to people who ask for one on Twitter. So, if you would like a free video message from me, Mick Foley, just ask on Twitter. Maybe mention a match that you enjoyed, besides Hell In a Cell, favorite Christmas song, your children’s names, anything you think would help, and I’ll do my very best to get one out. I’ll direct message these back to people on Twitter. I don’t know what the demand will be, I don’t know if it’ll be a few, or dozens and dozens, hundreds or maybe a thousand, but I will tell you I’ll do my best to answer as many of them as I can, and try in my own little way to make a better place for all mankind. So, have a nice day, send me those requests, and use the hashtag ‘#FreeFoleyVideo’. See ya later.”