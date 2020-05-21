Mick Foley Offers Support to Help Make Shad Gaspard Wrestling TV Drama Pinfall a Reality

– As noted, former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard sadly passed away this week after he was swept away in a riptide while swimming in Malibu, California. Previously, Gaspard expressed his pitch for a wrestling TV drama called Pinfall. You can see his initial pitch on the concept that he shared on Twitter in 2018 below. Later on, his wife, Siliana, expressed on Twitter that she wants to make her late husband’s work into a reality. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley offered his support.

Initially, Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin wrote on his hope that the Shad Gaspard project could still get made at some point. Later on, Siliana wrote on Twitter on the project, “I have every intention of fulfilling his dream of turning his treasured work into reality and it will be made.”

Mick Foley later responded, “If there is ever any way I can help fulfill Shad’s dream, please don’t hesitate to ask. My heart goes out to you and your child.” You can view that Twitter exchange below.

Don’t judge me by my size, I have a talent for making my dreams a reality 🤗But a dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work. #OurStory #Wrestling #WWE pic.twitter.com/kIBX9m5bDD — Shad Gaspard (@Shadbeast) September 18, 2018

I have every intention of fulfilling his dream of turning his treasured work into reality and it will be made. – Siliana — Shad Gaspard (@Shadbeast) May 19, 2020