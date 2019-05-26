wrestling / News
Mick Foley Offers To Watch Wrestling With Anyone Who Donates $5,000 To GoFundMe For Ashley Massaro’s Daughter
We reported earlier this week that several female wrestlers who had worked with Ashley Massaro had set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the education of her daughter Alexa, with Gail Kim auctioning off the gear she wore at Impact Wrestling Rebellion to help the cause.
Mick Foley, who has already donated $5,000, has told fans that he will watch wrestling with anyone that gives another $5,000 to the GoFundMe. He wrote:
If you donate $5,000 to the #SquaredCircleSisters fund for Ashley’s daughter, I’ll fly or drive anywhere in the US or Canada and watch #Raw #Smackdown or a PPV …or @AEWrestling with you & 10 friends. No auction – if you donate 5K, I come over!https://t.co/qXkC08vbm9 pic.twitter.com/Cex9ubA1D4
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 26, 2019
