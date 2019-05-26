Mick Foley Offers To Watch Wrestling With Anyone Who Donates $5,000 To GoFundMe For Ashley Massaro’s Daughter

We reported earlier this week that several female wrestlers who had worked with Ashley Massaro had set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the education of her daughter Alexa, with Gail Kim auctioning off the gear she wore at Impact Wrestling Rebellion to help the cause.

Mick Foley, who has already donated $5,000, has told fans that he will watch wrestling with anyone that gives another $5,000 to the GoFundMe. He wrote: