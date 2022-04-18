Mick Foley On Avoiding Neck Bumps In His Career, Signing His First WWE Contract

While getting a chiropractic adjustment done, Mick Foley talked about how he avoided taking neck bumps in his career and more. Foley appears in Dr. Beau Hightower’s latest YouTube video and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his first WWE contract: “The contract I signed for WWE, I was guaranteed five matches a year, at $150 (thousand) a year, for five years. So, if they’d chosen not to push me, I could have been in a position where I can’t go anywhere else, I’m locked in for five years. But this is the place to go, WWE.”

On avoiding taking bumps to the neck: “I’ve been stretching my neck for the last 35 years. It looks like a tick because even when I’m driving, this, this, this, just keeping it. You know what, there’s a lot of my colleagues who’ve got a telltale scar from the surgery. These days they go in and move the voice box over. No, because I had my own litany of cool-looking things that I could do, so I wasn’t really comfortable going backward. Keep my chin tucked and as much safety as possible, but I was like, ‘man you should show some of these things to an orthopedic or neurologist, they’ll say you shouldn’t be walking.’ I thought the more I can do to stay away from that move, the better off I will be. Because there’s a lot of things that have very little margin for error.”

On some of his bumps that were less high risk: “I developed some bumps as they say, that were high impact, but not necessarily high-risk. So I would hammer my thighs on the ring apron, I would take a back body drop outside, stuff that hurts, outside on the concrete. But I didn’t like my head going, I did get spiked on a piledriver, and it hurt me for about six months. The guy who did it had been drinking heavily. That was part of his character. But you shouldn’t have a guy upside down, because you’re really trusting your opponent in this case with your life.”