Mick Foley On Being Legitimately Angry While Trying To Build Feud With Jon Moxley

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mick Foley spoke about building a feud with Jon Moxley and how he kept getting legitimately angry. He explained that it was due to a miscommunication between the two. The feud never led to a match and was eventually dropped entirely as Foley didn’t pass a medical test. Here are highlights:

On setting up the feud: “Hunter asked me, he said, ‘hey, you’re on social media, right?’ I said, ‘yeah, yeah.’ At that time I had about 250,000 followers, I am not sure if I was on Facebook yet. He said, ‘we want to do this grassroots thing to get steam solely on the internet at first.’”

On being in a dark place mentally: “This angle with Moxley, it required me to go to some dark places. The problem was, I couldn’t get out of them. It wasn’t like when I would go cut the Kane Dewey promo in the basement of Paul E’s cameraman while his mom was doing the ironing and my wife and two kids are at a park two blocks away, and I would come out of there fresh as a daisy and I am ready to go. When I would get into the storyline, I couldn’t get out. It was like this cloud. I don’t want to be overly dramatic, but it was around me all the time and it was affecting me. Especially when I saw Moxley writing about my children. So, I come up to him at a TV taping with Dusty. I asked Dusty if he would come up with me, just so I could talk to him. I said, ‘hey man, whatever you do, please stop mentioning my children.’”

On getting legitimately angered: “He thinks it’s an angle, whereas I am 100% asking him as a father not to mention my children. He reads it is, ’turn the volume up on Foley’s children.’ So the next tweet that comes out is even worse, more foreboding for the future of my family. Now I text him and say, ‘hey man, I was not joking,’ and I think okay, now it’s over. The next tweet is even worse. I am blowing a gasket every day, I am cutting more F-bombs in front of the family than they have ever heard in the entirety of their lives. I am so angry at this guy.”