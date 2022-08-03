Mick Foley on How Shawn Michaels’ ‘Sunny Days’ Comment Triggered Heat With Bret Hart

– On the latest edition of Foley Is Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed the heated rivalry in the 1990s between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, and how he thinks Michae’s infamous “Sunny Days” comment is what really triggered the nuclear heat between the two Superstars. Michaels dropped the comment during a May 19, 1997 edition of Monday Night Raw.

During the promo talking to The Hart Foundation, Shawn Michaels dropped a line saying, “You couldn’t go 10 minutes in any situation if you know what I mean, and even though lately you’ve had some ‘Sunny Days’ my friend, you still can’t get the job done,” suggesting that Bret Hart and Sunny were engaging in an affair.

When speaking on what turned the friendly competition between two men into heat, Foley stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “It’s the ‘Sunny Days’ comment. I was aware that there was a healthy competition there, and I think there should be. To me, it was like they were on eggshells.”

The Hart and Michaels rivalry which bled over from real life to behind-the-scenes became one of the hottest subjects in the business for years that still gets talked about to this very day, including a recent episode of WWE Rivals on A&E. Eventually, the two did bury the hatchet on their epic rivalry during a May 2010 edition of Raw.