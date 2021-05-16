Mick Foley on Watching Brian Pillman Episodes of DSOTR, Says They Hit Him Hard

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared his thoughts on the two-part Season 3 premiere of Dark Side of the Ring, which showcased the late Brian Pillman. Pillman was actually originally slated to wrestle Foley (under his Dude Love gimmick) at WWE Bad Blood on October 5, 1997. Pillman had tragically passed away earlier in the day due to a heart attack and his body was found in his hotel room.

In a post on his Twitter account, Foley recalled dropping Pillman off at the hotel where he had died. He wrote, “I finally got the chance to watch the Pillman episodes of @DarkSideOfRing…my eyes were glued to the screen. It hit me hard. I dropped Brian off at the hotel he died in, and was his scheduled opponent for the PPV event he never made it to.”

Parts 1 and 2 of the Brian Pillman story from Dark Side of the Ring are available to view on VICE’s YouTube channel and website.