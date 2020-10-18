Mick Foley on What Happened to Mr. Rocko From The Rock’s ‘This Is Your Life’ Segment

– Earlier this weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was asked about the Mr. Rocko sock puppet that he used in the “This Is Your Life” segment with The Rock in September 1999 on Raw. Foley later responded to the tweet and revealed that the sock puppet and The Rock N’ Sock Connection jacket were actually buried with fans after they passed away.

Per Mick Foley, Mr. Rocko was given to a young man in Staten Island who passed away due to muscular dystrophy. His jacket from the segment was given to a young man in West Virginia who tragically died due to cancer. Foley donated the props to the fans as gifts.

Foley wrote, “The one and only Mr Rocko was buried with a young man in Staten Island, who died of muscular dystrophy. The jacket I am wearing in this photo was buried with a young man in West Virginia who died of cancer. I am forever grateful that these gifts were a small source of comfort.”