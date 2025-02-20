– Speaking to Monopoly Events’ Jamal Niaz at For The Love of Wrestling 2025, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about AEW, noting that he is grateful to the company for helping increase the pay of wrestlers across the board. He also thanked AEW President and CEO Tony Khan.

Mick Foley said on AEW (via Fightful), “I think they’ve been really important in raising the remuneration that wrestles receive. I’m not saying this out of any disrespect, but WWE is to me in its own league, but I’m really grateful for AEW.” The hardcore legend and former WWE Champion continued, “They have great matches on a regular basis, and without them, the WWE superstars would not be making that they deserve. So thank you, Tony Khan.”