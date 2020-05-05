wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Says He’s a ‘Brendan Vink Guy’ Now, Stock Update, New Preview Clip for The Last Ride
– It appears WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is very high on Brendan Vink right now. Last night, Vink teamed with Shane Thorne and beat Ricochet and Cedric Alexander on Raw. Foley tweeted during last night’s show, “I’m a Brendan Vink [email protected] Bring out the best in him @The305MVP #Raw.”
He later added on his Twitter, “#VINKAMANIA IS RINNING WILD, BROTHER! Let me hear it from you little Vinksters out there!#RAW @”
– For a WWE stock update, the stock price opened today at $44.81. As of writing this, the stock price is currently at $44.14 per share.
– WWE released a new preview clip for Undertaker: The Last Ride. The limited series debuts on Sunday, May 10 on the WWE Network. You can check out the new preview below.
