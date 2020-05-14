wrestling / News
Mick Foley Praises Britt Baker After AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole Responds
After last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mick Foley posted a video to Twitter in which he praised the work of Britt Baker.
He said: “Hello, this is Mick Foley with an important declaration to make. It is after great thought and mental tribulation that I have come to the conclusion and would like to share my opinion that Dr. Britt Baker is the greatest wrestling dentist of all time. I say this with all due respect to Isaac Yankem and the entire town of Decatur, Illinois, but given her moveset, her persona, and her use of The Mandible Claw, I believe that Britt Baker is not only the greatest wrestling dentist of all time, but she is in fact the Bret Hart of wrestling dentists. She is the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be, and I hope that Dr. Baker will take that declaration into consideration when at a certain date and time yet to be determined, she perfects the Foley smile. Have a nice day!”
Baker’s boyfriend Adam Cole then said that he ‘couldn’t agree more.’
Huge praise for @RealBrittBaker from @RealMickFoley 👀 https://t.co/AUdUc9eiId
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 14, 2020
Couldn’t agree more Mick! @RealMickFoley @RealBrittBaker https://t.co/9uXtviNlGB
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 14, 2020
There’s a phrase I think of when someone’s character is firing on all cylinders: that person “has got it going on!”@RealBrittBaker DEFINITELY has got it going on!
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 14, 2020
