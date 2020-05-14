Mick Foley Praises Britt Baker After AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole Responds

After last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mick Foley posted a video to Twitter in which he praised the work of Britt Baker.

He said: “Hello, this is Mick Foley with an important declaration to make. It is after great thought and mental tribulation that I have come to the conclusion and would like to share my opinion that Dr. Britt Baker is the greatest wrestling dentist of all time. I say this with all due respect to Isaac Yankem and the entire town of Decatur, Illinois, but given her moveset, her persona, and her use of The Mandible Claw, I believe that Britt Baker is not only the greatest wrestling dentist of all time, but she is in fact the Bret Hart of wrestling dentists. She is the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be, and I hope that Dr. Baker will take that declaration into consideration when at a certain date and time yet to be determined, she perfects the Foley smile. Have a nice day!”

Baker’s boyfriend Adam Cole then said that he ‘couldn’t agree more.’