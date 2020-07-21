WWE News: Mick Foley Praises Drew McIntyre’s Title Run, AJ Styles Looks Back At Cena Match, R-Truth & McIntyre Play ‘Mad Ribs’

– Mick Foley took to Twitter yesterday to praise the job Drew McIntyre is doing during “unprecedented times” and said he hopes McIntyre’s run as champion continues so that he can get a chance to perform in front of live crowds as champion.

“[email protected] Champion @DMcIntyreWWE is doing an excellent job holding down the fort during unprecedented tough times.

I hope he gets to address live crowds during his title reign, to get the #RoadWarriorPop he deserves. #RAW”

Natalya responded by saying she agreed.

Agreed — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) July 21, 2020

– AJ Styles looks back on his match at SummerSlam 2016 against John Cena. Styles reflects on the memorable match, the reaction of the crowd, and how it impacted his legacy.

– R-Truth and Drew McIntyre play a game of “Mad Ribs,” which transforms the WWE Champion into Cold Cecil, master of the Esophagus Iron, in the second episode of The R-Truth Game Show, available anytime on demand on the Free Version of WWE Network.