WWE News: Mick Foley Praises Drew McIntyre’s Raw Win & Wishes Triple H Well, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, Mick Foley posted the following on Twitter, praising Drew McIntyre’s big win over Kurt Angle…

What a win for @DMcIntyreWWE – and the biggest loss in @RealKurtAngle’s incredible career. Drew has the look of a main-eventer! — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 6, 2018

– Foley also posted the following get well wishes to Triple H…

Wishing @TripleH the best for a full & speedy recovery. He finished a match with me with a gaping wound in his calf. Finished a match with a torn quad. Finished this week with a torn pec. Tough SOB! https://t.co/IzSloqdJXK — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 6, 2018

– Here are today’s wrestling Birthdays…

* Ken Patera (75)

* Nick Aldis (32)

* Hiroyo Matsumoto (33)