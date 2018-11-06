Quantcast

 

WWE News: Mick Foley Praises Drew McIntyre’s Raw Win & Wishes Triple H Well, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

November 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mick Foley 20 Years in Hell

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, Mick Foley posted the following on Twitter, praising Drew McIntyre’s big win over Kurt Angle…

– Foley also posted the following get well wishes to Triple H…

– Here are today’s wrestling Birthdays…

* Ken Patera (75)
* Nick Aldis (32)
* Hiroyo Matsumoto (33)

