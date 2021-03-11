wrestling / News
Mick Foley Praises Finn Balor After Last Night’s NXT
After last night’s episode of NXT, Mick Foley took to Twitter to praise Finn Balor following his title match with Adam Cole.
Foley wrote: “Watching @FinnBalor at work is watching a master at his craft. Everything he does – the execution, the psychology, the selling – is state of the art.”
He also praised the women’s division, writing: “That was one HECK of a tag-team match – with all four women shining! #WomensTagTitles Congratulations @ShotziWWE & @WWEEmberMoon Outstanding stuff from @RaquelWWE & @DakotaKai_WWE @WWENXT.”
