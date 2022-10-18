– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared a photo of him meeting Hangman Page for the first time earlier this week. Foley had nothing but good things to say about the former AEW World Champion.

Foley wrote on Hangman, “I met ⁦@theAdamPage⁩ for the first time yesterday. Good guy doing great things with ⁦@AEW⁩ – and how about that promo last Wednesday?” You can check out Foley’s tweet below.

Hangman Page will get a chance to regain his AEW World Championship on tonight’s special Tuesday night edition of AEW Dynamite when he challenges reigning champion Jon Moxley. The card will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm ET.