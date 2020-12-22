wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Praises Jaxson Ryker After Raw, Hardy Bros vs. Hurt Business Clip
– Mick Foley is glad to see Jaxson Ryker back on WWE TV, and took to Twitter to express such on Monday night. After Ryker appeared on Raw tonight and defeated Gran Metalik in very short order, Foley — who worked with Ryker in TNA — posted to Twitter to compliment the former Gunner:
Good to see @JaxsonRykerWWE on #Raw
I’ve known this hardworking, ass-kicking dude since 2009. He’s a player. https://t.co/iC6IgX9QQ9
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 22, 2020
– WWE posted a clip of The Hardy Bros (Riddle and Jeff Hardy)’s match against MVP and Bobby Lashley, which you can see below. The Hurt Business won after Lashley made Hardy tap out:
