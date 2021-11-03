wrestling / News
Mick Foley Praises Jon Moxley For Getting Help With Alcohol Addiction
It was reported last night that Jon Moxley has checked himself into an inpatient alcohol treatment program and will be absent from AEW for some time. In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley praised Mox for getting the help he needs.
He wrote: “Wishing Jon the very best. A bold and brave decision — and I know he’ll be back and better than ever. Mox has a heck of a support system, with great fans, and an amazing wife.”
Wishing Jon the very best. A bold and brave decision – and I know he’ll be back and better than ever. Mox has a heck of a support system, with great fans, and an amazing wife. @ReneePaquette @JonMoxley https://t.co/5OOMSkD8cK
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 3, 2021
