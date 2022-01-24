Mick Foley Praises Matt Cardona, Says Anti-Foley Attire At GCW Event Made Him Laugh

During last night’s The WRLD on GCW PPV event, Matt Cardona came out trolling the audience at the Hammerstein Ballroom, particularly when it came to the venue’s hardcore past. Not only did he mock The Sandman’s entrance in the Ballroom from ECW One Night Stand 2005, but he also had the phrase ‘F**k Mick Foley’ on the back of his flannel jacket. In a video posted to Youtube, Foley praised Cardona for reinventing himself and said that seeing the insult actually made him laugh.

He said: “Hello everyone, it’s ‘The Hardcore Legend’ Mick Foley addressing the Matt Cardona situation. Matt took a shot at Mrs. Foley’s baby boy last night with his interesting choice of ring attire. And while I appreciate the GCW fans flipping him off on my behalf, while I appreciate my friend, The Savage Gentlemen, whose wedding I officiated, that’s real, wanting to do battle with him on my behalf…the truth is, from a personal standpoint, I was happy for him. Yeah, it made me laugh because I felt like Matt was done wrong in WWE. He reached for that brass ring, he grabbed it, and was asked to return it. Ultimately, everyone who leaves a major company has a choice to make when they hit the independent scene. And that choice is, ‘A – Do I just do the same things I did, the things that I was known for, or do I reinvent myself?’ I call that the Drew McIntyre route, the road less traveled. That is what Matt Cardona has done. He’s completely reinvented himself and in doing so has become one of the most enjoyable and valuable assets on the wrestling scene, and knowing that I’m playing just a small part in that reinvention, a tiny part…well, that makes me happy and in conclusion, fuck Matt Cardona.”