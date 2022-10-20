Mick Foley Praises MJF’s Promos, MJF Slams Foley in Response

Mick Foley is a fan of how MJF makes fans believe that he believes what he’s saying — but MJF is not a fan of Foley’s. Foley took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a clip of MJF’s promo with William Regal from last night’s AEW Dynamite and said that the important part is that people believe that MJF believes what he’s saying, writing:

“MJF HAS SOME SERIOUS SKILLS! While I might not believe every word @The_MJF says, I believe that HE believes every word he says – and that’s IMPORTANT!”

MJF gave Foley his usual reaction to the WWE Hall of Famer, noting:

“Everything I say is true especially here……Right here. On twitter. Now go take a Nestea plunge off a bridge, Mickey.”

MJF previously took issue with the notion that Mick Foley was the most famous wrestler from Long Island in an interview last month and told Foley to “take a Nestea plunge to bed.”