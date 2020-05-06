wrestling / News

Impact News: Mick Foley Praises Moose’s Impact Work, More North Segments Filmed

May 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Moose Impact Rebellion

– Mick Foley posted to Twitter to praise Moose’s latest work for Impact Wrestling. The WWE and TNA alum posted:

PWInsider reports that there were more segments like The North’s vignette from this week filmed for future episodes. The segment was filmed on Monday at Battle Arts Pro Wrestling Academy in Mississauga, Ontario, and Scott D’Amore oversaw the production. Ethan Page edited the content before it was added to the episode.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Mick Foley, Moose, The North, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading