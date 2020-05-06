wrestling / News
Impact News: Mick Foley Praises Moose’s Impact Work, More North Segments Filmed
– Mick Foley posted to Twitter to praise Moose’s latest work for Impact Wrestling. The WWE and TNA alum posted:
I'm glad to see @TheMooseNation getting his due. Moose always works hard, always entertains, is always looking for ways to improve his game and character. https://t.co/54Tso6s1HP
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 6, 2020
– PWInsider reports that there were more segments like The North’s vignette from this week filmed for future episodes. The segment was filmed on Monday at Battle Arts Pro Wrestling Academy in Mississauga, Ontario, and Scott D’Amore oversaw the production. Ethan Page edited the content before it was added to the episode.
