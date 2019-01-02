WWE News: Mick Foley Praises Mustafa Ali, Toni Storm Talks Title Shot at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool

– Mick Foley posted to Twitter to offer praise for Mustafa Ali as the latter gets a spotlight on Smackdown. The WWE Hall of Famer posted:

Really good to see @MustafaAliWWE getting a well-deserved spotlight on #SMACKDOWNLIVE

This guy has come up big at every opportunity – and 2019 could be THE year for him! — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 2, 2019

– WWE posted the following video of Toni Storm commenting on her upcoming match with Rhea Ripley for the NXT UK Women’s Championship at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool. Storm talked about how this match will be different from the last time they faced.

“Last time I faced Rhea Ripley I lost, and I got injured, and it was a hard time for me,” Storm said. “It was a very bad time for me, but when bad things happen to people, something inside of them changes, something inside of them becomes a little more dangerous than it was before. And if you look at what I’ve done since – I won the Mae Young Classic at Evolution, I’ve got momentum on my side. And what does Rhea Ripley got on her side? Absolutely nobody. And at the NXT UK live Takeover in Blackpool, she’s going to have no more NXT UK Women’s Championship because it’s coming home.”