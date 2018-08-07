WWE News: Seth Rollins Reveals His Mindset Ahead Of Summerslam, Mick Foley Praises Paul Heyman, Ruby Riott Has A Message For Sasha Banks & Bayley

– Mick Foley praised Paul Heyman for his interview segment on last night’s WWE Raw…

Absolutely could NOT take my eyes off the TV during that @HeymanHustle @ReneeYoungWWE interview. Mesmerizing! #RAWJacksonville — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 7, 2018

– After being defeated by Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match on last night’s WWE Raw, Seth Rollins reveals his mindset heading into his Intercontinental Title match at Summerslam…

– Following her return on last night’s WWE Raw, Ruby Riott explained why her return is bad news for Sasha Banks & Bayley (via wrestlinginc.com)…

“For the past five weeks I’ve had to sit at home and watch the broads of the RAW Women’s division attempt to teach my squad – my family! – a lesson. That’s a joke. What’s also a joke is that I’ve seen this friendship culminate again between Bayley and Sasha. I see these limitations to their friendship and these egos and we like to test those limitations. So consider us like kids with a magnifying glass and Bayley and Sasha are the ants.”