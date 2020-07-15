Mick Foley Praises Randy Orton, Says He’s Proud To Have Helped Legend Killer Gimmick

In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley praised Randy Orton and said that he was proud to have had a hand in getting the ‘Legend Killer’ gimmick over. The post also included a photo of their hardcore match at Backlash 2004 for the Intercontinental title, which Foley lost.

He wrote: “Man, I enjoy seeing footage of myself getting beaten up by @RandyOrton. So proud to have been on the ground floor of the #LegendKiller character. #RAW Could the Nature Boy be the next legend to fall?”