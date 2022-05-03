Mick Foley Praises Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw

Mick Foley is a big fan of Seth Rollins and praised the Raw star after his segment on this week’s episode. Rollins had a “Rollins Appreciation Night” segment on this week’s show, after which Foley took to Twitter to talk up the heel.

Foley wrote:

“This completely unglued @WWERollins has to be one of my favorite @WWE incarnations in recent years. Absolutely brilliant – and he continues to back up the crazy with state of the art matches.”

Rollins will face Cody Rhodes this coming Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash.