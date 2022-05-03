wrestling / News
Mick Foley Praises Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw
May 3, 2022 | Posted by
Mick Foley is a big fan of Seth Rollins and praised the Raw star after his segment on this week’s episode. Rollins had a “Rollins Appreciation Night” segment on this week’s show, after which Foley took to Twitter to talk up the heel.
Foley wrote:
“This completely unglued @WWERollins has to be one of my favorite @WWE incarnations in recent years.
Absolutely brilliant – and he continues to back up the crazy with state of the art matches.”
Rollins will face Cody Rhodes this coming Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash.
This completely unglued @WWERollins has to be one of my favorite @WWE incarnations in recent years.
Absolutely brilliant – and he continues to back up the crazy with state of the art matches.
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- MJF Says He Will Go To WWE In 2024 If Vince McMahon Pays Him Enough
- Spoiler on Former WWE NXT Superstar Making AEW Debut at Dark TV Tapings
- Jim Ross On Montreal Ovation To Hulk Hogan On Raw After WrestleMania X8, Hogan Defeating Triple H At Backlash 2002
- Alexa Bliss on Mickie James Telling Her That Her Ring Shorts Were on Backwards During Match