Mick Foley Praises Sheamus’ Performance In WWE This Year

Mick Foley is a huge fan of Sheamus’ run in 2022 to date, taking to social media to praise the Smackdown star. Foley went on Twitter to comment on Sheamus’ work this year, which have included matches with Gunther, members of the New Day, and many others, writing:

“Just a random acknowledgment of the amazing year @WWESheamus is having. Banger after banger after banger!”

Sheamus is set to team with his Brawling Brutes stablemantes Butch and Ridge Holland against The Imperium at Extreme Rules on Saturday.