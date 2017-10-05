Mick Foley Praises Stephanie McMahon For Her Foreward To His New Book

Mick Foley has posted a new blog entry praising Stephanie McMahon for her work on the foreward to his latest book, Saint Mick. You can see the full blog here.

Foley says that he asked McMahon to write the forward on February 27th, 2016 which was the same night Stephanie did a backstage promo for Raw storylines tearing her down. He noted that he asked to speak with her after and that it took some nerves to ask, but after he did she said, “I wasn’t expecting that. I’d be honored.”

The blog continues:

I’m proud of the forewords I’ve written for some of the top names in our business – guys like Chris Jericho, Edge, Terry Funk and Vader. I was honored to write them, and think I did a good job on all of them. I’m fairly certain you will enjoy, and even be touched by the foreword I wrote for Diamond Dallas Page… but, nonetheless, I wrote it in 90 minutes, while I watched TV. I may like the guy, but I am absolutely positively, not going to write a FIRST DRAFT for him…or anyone!

So I waited on Stephanie and her first draft, her proof-reading, and her edits, until finally, it arrived – along with a note saying that she hoped I liked it, but that her feelings would not be hurt if I didn’t use it. I truly hoped I would enjoy it, and wondered how I could ever break the news to her should we opt not to use her foreword in the book. I really wanted to like it, as I took a deep breath and began reading.

I didn’t like Stephanie’s foreword, though. I loved it! While I have no doubt she could have produced a fine forward in 90 minutes, while watching TV, the hard work she put into creating this generous piece of writing (that’s what my publisher called it – a generous piece of writing) is so obvious, is such a great addition to my book – and so greatly appreciated. I teared up when I read it, then teared up again when I read it to my wife – who teared up as well. “Mick, that’s really beautiful”, my wife said. “And she obviously worked very hard on it.” She certainly did. First drafts. Proofreading. Edits. In the end, it was worth the wait, and I will forever be grateful to Stephanie McMahon for going so far above and beyond both the call of duty, and my expectations to produce something so eloquent and beautiful.

Saint Mick: My Journey From Hardcore Legend to Santa’s Jolly Elf willl be released on October 17th and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.