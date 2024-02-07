wrestling / News
Mick Foley Praises Triple H’s Creative Booking in WWE
February 7, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed the work Triple H has been doing as head of creative in WWE< giving him a score of an A+. Foley said on Triple H (via WrestlingInc.com), “I’d have to give him an A+, because he has stuck to programs that needed the longevity. The character building has been really good. And I think you can see he has been given more reign to create the big shows the way he sees fit. And I think WWE’s really benefiting from that.”
