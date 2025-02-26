Mick Foley Praises Will Ospreay, Thinks He Has a ‘Limitless’ Future

– During a recent interview with Sporting Talk, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared his praise for AEW star Will Ospreay, see his future as “pretty much limitless.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I’m laughing because my daughter was on the Jericho cruise and she said Will is quite the character, which I didn’t know. But he’s phenomenal. I was so impressed since I saw him and Ricochet just doing some amazing stuff. So, yeah, his future is pretty much limitless at this point. Massive, huge potential for him.”