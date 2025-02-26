wrestling / News
Mick Foley Praises Will Ospreay, Thinks He Has a ‘Limitless’ Future
February 26, 2025 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with Sporting Talk, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared his praise for AEW star Will Ospreay, see his future as “pretty much limitless.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
“I’m laughing because my daughter was on the Jericho cruise and she said Will is quite the character, which I didn’t know. But he’s phenomenal. I was so impressed since I saw him and Ricochet just doing some amazing stuff. So, yeah, his future is pretty much limitless at this point. Massive, huge potential for him.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Reports That Shane McMahon Told Tony Khan He Wanted To Run AEW
- Update On WWE Shareholder Lawsuit, Alleges Vince McMahon Investigation Was a ‘Sham’
- Backstage News On AEW Segment With Thunder Rosa, Megan Bayne, And Penelope Ford
- Note on WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto Ticket Sales, People Upset Over The Rock Changing Game Plan