Mick Foley Praises Women’s Ladder Match From Last Night’s WWE NXT 2.0

In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley praised the women’s ladder match on last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 between Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai.

He wrote: “Hardcore creativity on display in a banger of a match between @Kay_Lee_Ray and @DakotaKai_WWE on @WWENXT.”

Both women thanked Foley in response. Ray would end up winning the match, giving her team the numbers advantage in Wargames on Sunday.

Hardcore creativity on display in a banger of a match between @Kay_Lee_Ray and @DakotaKai_WWE on @WWENXT — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 1, 2021