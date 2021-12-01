wrestling / News
Mick Foley Praises Women’s Ladder Match From Last Night’s WWE NXT 2.0
December 1, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley praised the women’s ladder match on last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 between Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai.
He wrote: “Hardcore creativity on display in a banger of a match between @Kay_Lee_Ray and @DakotaKai_WWE on @WWENXT.”
Both women thanked Foley in response. Ray would end up winning the match, giving her team the numbers advantage in Wargames on Sunday.
Hardcore creativity on display in a banger of a match between @Kay_Lee_Ray and @DakotaKai_WWE on @WWENXT
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 1, 2021
That means the world from you 🙏🏽
— 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@DakotaKai_WWE) December 1, 2021
😭💚thank you!
— KayLeeRay🤓ケイ・リー・レイ (@Kay_Lee_Ray) December 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says WWE Needs More Disciplined Story Structure, Less Sanitized Product
- Adam Cole Says He Always Becomes ‘The Guy’ After Tony Khan Defends AEW Booking
- Austin Theory Shares Star Wars Pic After Vince McMahon Mentorship On WWE Raw
- Note On Possible Storyline Plans For Edge vs. The Miz, Edge’s Reference To John Morrison On WWE Raw