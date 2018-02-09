Mick Foley Praises WWE Signing Serena Deeb As Performance Center Coach

– It was reported that Serena Deeb has officially named the newest Women’s coach at the WWE Performance Center. Mick Foley posted the following on Twitter about the signing…

Congratulations @SerenaDeeb – the newest Women’s coach at @WWEPerformCtr. Your wisdom & experience will be invaluable to the superstars of @WWENXT https://t.co/RLykuJjA85 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 9, 2018