Mick Foley Praises WWE Signing Serena Deeb As Performance Center Coach
February 9, 2018
– It was reported that Serena Deeb has officially named the newest Women’s coach at the WWE Performance Center. Mick Foley posted the following on Twitter about the signing…
Congratulations @SerenaDeeb – the newest Women’s coach at @WWEPerformCtr. Your wisdom & experience will be invaluable to the superstars of @WWENXT https://t.co/RLykuJjA85
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 9, 2018