Various News: Mick Foley Promotes Tonight’s Biography Special, AEW Wishes Jake Roberts a Happy Birthday

May 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley

– The Biography special for Mick Foley is set to air tonight, and the WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to promote it. You can see the video below Foley posted to Twitter hyping the special:

– AEW wished Jake Roberts a happy 66th birthday on Sunday, as you can see below:

