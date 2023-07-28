Mick Foley Talks Pulling Out His Hair As Mankind, Says He Never Pulled From the Roots

Mick Foley had a habit of pulling at his hair during his time as Mankind, and he recently discussed using the tactic during his comebacks and more. Foley was asked about the move in an interview with Ringside Collectibles, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On pulling his hair out: “I wasn’t a barbarian. I just never conditioned my hair and I would just pull from the ends, giving the illusion I was pulling from the roots. I tried fake hair to begin with, and it didn’t work, it didn’t look good. So, I just started pulling and I didn’t have to accumulate a lot for it to look dramatic, and because it was light I was able to blow it up in the air.”

On using the tactic during his comebacks: “I didn’t have a lot of great moves for a comeback, but that kind of made my comeback unique in that I would do a couple of moves, sit down and rock, pull my hair out, blow my tuft of hair into the air. It hasn’t been done since.”